Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
2

A Good Faith Chat with Guest Nathalie Martinek

A deep discussion about narcissism, family dynamics, and relationships
Adam B. Coleman
and
Nathalie Martinek PhD
Feb 07, 2025
3
2
Share
Transcript

Thank you,

Kenneth E. Harrell
,
Amber Adrian
,
Ian Nolan
,
earthling99
,
Bill Beshlian
, and many others for tuning into my live video with
Nathalie Martinek PhD
!

We had wonderful back and forth with the audience, experienced some disagreements, but left the livestream in good faith.

The point of this is to engage in good faith discourse with my guest and audience so we can leave with a better understanding of each other. We can agree or agree to disagree and remain supportive of each other.

Join me for my next live video in the app.

Side note: This may become a weekly live chat that I have, likely at 8 PM on Thursdays.

Share

Get more from Adam B. Coleman in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Video Clips & Livestreams
Clips from original video content created and live stream replays
Authors
Adam B. Coleman
Nathalie Martinek PhD
Writes Hacking Narcissism Subscribe
Recent Posts
A Good Faith Chat w/Katherine Brodsky
  Adam B. Coleman and Katherine Brodsky