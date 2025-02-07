A Good Faith Chat with Guest Nathalie Martinek

Thank you,

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

!

We had wonderful back and forth with the audience, experienced some disagreements, but left the livestream in good faith.

The point of this is to engage in good faith discourse with my guest and audience so we can leave with a better understanding of each other. We can agree or agree to disagree and remain supportive of each other.

Join me for my next live video in the app.

Side note: This may become a weekly live chat that I have, likely at 8 PM on Thursdays.

Share