A New Social Media Site Aimed At Building Trust
Weave allows you to start anonymously and build trust with like-minded people
Have you ever wanted to comment on my articles but worried about putting your views online? I write about uncomfortable topics like fatherlessness, politics, and religion. I'm good with being public, but many don't feel the same freedom. We get a lot of good conversations already, but most people are holding back.
I want to have honest and deep conversations. I want you to be able to talk safely with me and the rest of us. But I still want a way for us to become better friends as we spend time together. That's why I am going to start posting on Weave.
A founder friend built a social media platform to handle the problem. I've been watching Weave behind the scenes as they started this up and I like what they built. It's pretty different from other social media, so I'll let them explain the core functionality.
Here's an explanation from Mike:
Weave's algorithm is based on mutual respect between users. Your posts and comments are protected from casual friends behind an alias. When your friends connect with a post, they click “respect”, even if they don’t agree. You can reveal identities with your friend after mutual respect.
Join us over on Weave
You can check out one of my posts at: https://hiweave.com/item/recently-i-was-watching-the-usaid-3116
After you sign up, friend me: https://hiweave.com/p/adam-coleman
Explanation of Weave and why it's safe
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Imagine such a thing! Might just try it out if you say so @Adam.
I look forward to this move. I used an alias with Substack but was found. I assume Substack grabs email contacts - a permission I surely mindlessly. I am very private and when I was 'discovered' I took all my work down. Not that I am ashamed but it was my private space. Luckily, some of my posts were re-posted with you - and with your word limit, they were better than the originals.