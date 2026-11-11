Speaking Wrong at the Right Time

VETERANS DAY SUBSCRIBER OFFER

10% off your first year

Monthly or annual paid subscription · November 11–16, 2026

Upgrade with 10% off

To the veterans reading this: thank you for your service and the sacrifices you and your families have made.

Today, I’m also opening a special offer for readers who would like to become paid subscribers and support my work.

From today, Veterans Day, through Monday, November 16, you can upgrade to a paid subscription and save 10% for one year. Choose monthly billing and receive the discount for your first 12 months, or choose annual billing and save 10% on your first year.

If you’ve found something worthwhile here—a different perspective, an honest conversation, or an idea that stayed with you—I’d be grateful for your support. And that support comes with benefits beyond this newsletter.

Become a paid subscriber — save 10% for one year

What you get as a paid subscriber

10% off books in the Wrong Speak bookstore.

5% off merchandise in the Wrong Speak shop.

Watch our films for free on wrongspeakfilms.com, including America’s Moms, premiering December 10, 2026, exclusively on wrongspeakfilms.com.

Read the books. Save 10%.

Read the books by Adam B. Coleman

Your paid subscription gives you 10% off books in our Wrong Speak bookstore, including Black Victim to Black Victor and The Children We Left Behind.

To access member pricing, create a free Wrong Speak account or sign in using the same email address you use for your paid Substack subscription. Your book and merchandise discounts apply automatically—no code needed.

Member pricing does not stack with sale prices, combo deals, or discount codes. You receive the best single deal available.

Wear the words. Save 5%.

Wear the words — Wrong Speak merchandise

Paid subscribers also receive 5% off merchandise in the Wrong Speak shop. Find something that speaks to you, whether it’s a tee, a hoodie, a tote, or a mug.

Watch our films—including America’s Moms

America’s Moms premieres December 10, 2026, exclusively on wrongspeakfilms.com

Your paid subscription also includes free viewing of our films on wrongspeakfilms.com.

That includes America’s Moms, arriving December 10, 2026, exclusively on wrongspeakfilms.com. The documentary follows mothers standing up for their children and their role in American education.

Learn more about America’s Moms and our films.

Join me for the year ahead

Independent work depends on readers who choose to support it. Your paid subscription helps me keep writing, asking questions, and telling stories I believe deserve to be heard.

The upgrade offer runs November 11–16: 10% off your first year, whether you choose monthly or annual billing.

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Thank you for reading, sharing, and being part of this community.

— Adam