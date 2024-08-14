Academics ‘covering’ for Raygun after ‘goofy’ performance
My Latest Appearance on Sky News Australia
Link to my article - https://www.adambcoleman.com/p/the-academic-class-are-defending
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A word I didn't heat in Rita's interview of Adam is one that is heavily overworked in today's environment- "inclusive." It's thrown around a lot in any mention of males competing in women's sports.
The Olympics aren't supposed to be "inclusive." They're supposed to be the elite, the truly elite athletes- the world-class athletes.
Rita's question about participation trophies went right to the heart of the matter. Those taking offense at the well-deserved ridicule of RayGun have a view of the Olympics that is destructive. If they convince people RayGun is an Olympic-caliber athlete, the wokesters will do to the the Olympics what they're doing to every other traditional institution- destroy it.
Don't be fooled. They cloak what they're doing with a lot of flowery, high-minded-sounding language about stuff like inclusion and tolerance. Their aim is to destroy..