First, I want to thank everyone for their continued support of the book over the past three years. When I wrote this book, I had no expectations and would have been happy if 10 people had bought my book and liked it.

Three years later, I’ve sold thousands of copies of this book and it’s impacted the lives of many.

This second edition is a better-edited and refined version of the first book, edited by Dr. Tanya Hettler. Admittedly, the first book includes some errors and this second edition was created to correct these issues and be seen in a more professional light in hopes of being used in educational institutions and beyond.

If you’ve never heard of the book, I would encourage you to read below the description of the book and blurb written by Newsweek’s Opinion Editor and bestselling author, Batya Ungar-Sargon.

Share

You can purchase a signed or non-signed copy directly from my publishing house, Wrong Speak Publishing's website, or through various book retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble:

Wrong Speak (Non-Signed Paperback): https://wrongspeak.net/product/black-victim-to-black-victor-book-by-adam-b-coleman/

Wrong Speak (Signed Paperback): https://wrongspeak.net/product/signed-copy-of-black-victim-to-black-victor/

Amazon (Paperback): https://shorturl.at/qxGH3

Amazon (Kindle): https://shorturl.at/fAJNU

Barnes & Noble (Paperback): https://shorturl.at/bhwPR

Barnes & Noble (E-Book): https://shorturl.at/jENW7

Black Victim To Black Victor - Second Edition:

With the success of the first edition of this book, came an opportunity to polish this “underdog” book with more editorial clarity that helps to make the original book shine through.

Adam B. Coleman, New York Post contributor, and Human Events columnist, believes that Black Americans are constantly lied to about the source of their community’s issues to profit off their pain and to make sure that they never leave the mindset of the victim. To move forward in American society, black people must be critical of all sectors of Black culture and the people who profit off the mainstream Black victim messaging.

Coleman believes that with honesty, love, ownership, and responsibility, black Americans can leave behind the victim mentality for the truly empowering victor mindset. Once “victor-hood” is embraced, we can achieve a more peaceful union with the rest of American society and stop accepting conflict within the black community as normality.

Share

"...One Of The Most Important Thinkers On Race In America Today"

Batya Ungar-Sargon | Newsweek Opinion Editor

"Adam Coleman has emerged as one of the most important thinkers on race in America today. His own personal journey adds a layer of intensity and credibility to his arguments. Coming from a hardscrabble background which included poverty and homelessness, Adam could have easily succumbed to the victim mentality that the elites would have him embrace. Instead, he became the master of his fate, clawing his way into self-sufficiency and leadership in a way that will inspire many. This book is essential reading for anyone who cares about the Black community and its future success in this nation."

Refer a friend