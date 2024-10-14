Earlier this year, I was invited to model for

’s new clothing company,

. It was a great honor to work with her and help be part of their marketing launch.

Since then, our friendship and association have grown even stronger.

I’m proud to announce that I’m now an official partner with XX-XY Athletics, the only athletic brand to stand up for women’s sports.

XX-XY Athletics is more than just a sportswear company—it’s a movement supporting brave female athletes who fight for women's rights in sports and for truthtellers everywhere.

Share

They sell men’s and women’s athletic wear and the quality of materials is superb. I’ve gotten to know the XX-XY athletics team very well and they put a lot of thought and passion into their products.

For your next purchase, use my affiliate link here: https://www.xx-xyathletics.com?sca_ref=7109226.JNHQaryuwgQ40S

Refer a friend