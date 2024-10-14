ANNOUNCEMENT: I'm Officially A Partner With XX-XY Athletics
Earlier this year, I was invited to model for’s new clothing company, XX-XY Athletics. It was a great honor to work with her and help be part of their marketing launch.
Since then, our friendship and association have grown even stronger.
I’m proud to announce that I’m now an official partner with XX-XY Athletics, the only athletic brand to stand up for women’s sports.
XX-XY Athletics is more than just a sportswear company—it’s a movement supporting brave female athletes who fight for women's rights in sports and for truthtellers everywhere.
They sell men’s and women’s athletic wear and the quality of materials is superb. I’ve gotten to know the XX-XY athletics team very well and they put a lot of thought and passion into their products.
For your next purchase, use my affiliate link here: https://www.xx-xyathletics.com?sca_ref=7109226.JNHQaryuwgQ40S
Thank you for standing up for girls and women. I was in 9th grade when Title IX was passed, and it's been hard to watch the destruction. It was amazing to see the growth of female sports and girls learning their bodies, getting stronger and faster working as a team with other females. Time to buy a new shirt or sweatshirt!
Congratulations