"Any hint of you supporting Trump, you were done. They would look at your silence as a way of you saying something." - Shane Cashman
This is a clip from Episode 15 of the Breaking Bread series
This is a clip from the next episode of "Breaking Bread" as Shane and I had a long conversation about life, politics, and media.
The full Episode will be released tomorrow 10/15/2023
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Speaking Wrong At The Right Time to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.