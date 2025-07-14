Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
3d

Great advice to all men Adam. And thanks for reminding those of us who have been married a really long time. It's good to look back and remember where you came from because that informs where you are going.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
Rebecca Mellor's avatar
Rebecca Mellor
3d

Another thought-full and thoughtful article, ABC.

Big congratulations to Isaiah and Careen! Enjoy their wedding ceremony (best man!) and continued friendship.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam B. Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture