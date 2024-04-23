Article Link - https://www.theepochtimes.com/opinion/bad-news-5629018

I’m always concerned with the mental state of our nation and what I’ve seen in abundance is this lean towards negativity and wanting to reject good news. Even in the face of factually positive news, some would still dismiss it to hold onto a conspiracy.

If you have the time, please check out the article. I hope you find it interesting.

Refer a friend

Share