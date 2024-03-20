'Bill Maher scolds Americans struggling with inflation as he praises Biden from his private jet'
My Latest NY Post article
Link to Real Time segment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qXZWF66RIo&t
After I saw this segment where Bill Maher minimized the impact of inflation on Americans so he could rationalize having a positive view of Joe Biden, I knew I had to write about this.
I’ve received a lot of positive feedback about this article, which I greatly appreciate. If you have the time, give it a read:
Link to New York Post article: https://nypost.com/2024/03/19/opinion/bill-maher-scolds-americans-struggling-with-inflation-as-he-praises-biden-from-his-private-jet/
I don’t understand why Bill Maher thinks that it is funny to make light of people financial struggles. I mean seriously, there is nothing humorous about $7 bottle of cooking oil, $50+ to fill your tank, $2K to rent a tiny apartment. It’s all bourgeois signals to the elite, “look at me I’m so above that, I can make fun of the little people. I don’t really thinking anyone is laughing in a haha way, but a bwa haha way (evil and arrogant)
I have always felt uneasy for having complete disdain for Maher but you have freed me from my unease. He is as disgusting as I have always believed