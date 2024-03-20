Link to Real Time segment: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9qXZWF66RIo&t

After I saw this segment where Bill Maher minimized the impact of inflation on Americans so he could rationalize having a positive view of Joe Biden, I knew I had to write about this.

I’ve received a lot of positive feedback about this article, which I greatly appreciate. If you have the time, give it a read:

Link to New York Post article: https://nypost.com/2024/03/19/opinion/bill-maher-scolds-americans-struggling-with-inflation-as-he-praises-biden-from-his-private-jet/

