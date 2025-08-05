Share

Whenever you use the word "communist", people think you're being hyperbolic.

However, there are organizations, like The Party for Socialism & Liberation, who are overtly communist that are directly involved in advocating for change in predominately black communities that further their agenda and doesn't benefit the Black residents.

In this video, I use Milwaukee's grocery store closures as an example of the outcome of years of communist demoralization.

