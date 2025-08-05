Black Communities Are Communist Playgrounds
New YouTube Commentary Video
Whenever you use the word "communist", people think you're being hyperbolic.
However, there are organizations, like The Party for Socialism & Liberation, who are overtly communist that are directly involved in advocating for change in predominately black communities that further their agenda and doesn't benefit the Black residents.
In this video, I use Milwaukee's grocery store closures as an example of the outcome of years of communist demoralization.
Bernie owns 3 homes and has other assets. Why hasn't the leader of socialism sold his homes, bought some land and invited other like-minded people to join him to build a socialist community? I've always believed in being and living the example of what one preaches.
When a buddy of mine, younger and Black, were chatting about defund the police, we concluded its all about heightened surveillance. You reach such high levels of crime, which you don't prosecute for so called 'social justice reasons' and voila, people beg to be surveilled. And I believe the administrative state is AI. We limit what AI is when we only think computers. The administrative state is technology created which has its own desire to proliferate. It is like a self realized Frankenstein.