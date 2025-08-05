Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
42m

Bernie owns 3 homes and has other assets. Why hasn't the leader of socialism sold his homes, bought some land and invited other like-minded people to join him to build a socialist community? I've always believed in being and living the example of what one preaches.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
1hEdited

When a buddy of mine, younger and Black, were chatting about defund the police, we concluded its all about heightened surveillance. You reach such high levels of crime, which you don't prosecute for so called 'social justice reasons' and voila, people beg to be surveilled. And I believe the administrative state is AI. We limit what AI is when we only think computers. The administrative state is technology created which has its own desire to proliferate. It is like a self realized Frankenstein.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Adam B. Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture