Black Lives Matter and the Dogma of the Affluent
Recently I was driving through an affluent neighborhood outside of Boston and I saw more "Black Lives Matter" flags on one street than I've ever seen in totality in any black majority working-class neighborhood.
If I were to presume that most of the people who live in this area are white, why do they feel the need to brandish this flag more so than black people? It only makes sense if "Black Lives Matter" were using the image of black people as a front for an upper-class religion.
Most people agree with black lives matter as a sentiment, including me, but for many it's a way to signal to other ideological believers where they stand and differentiate themselves from the non-believers.
It's no different than if I wore a cross on my chest to let others know about my faith in Christ: they want to signal to the world their social justice & economic status. Within their class bubble, this is how they measure their righteousness against others within their enclave.
That flag has nothing to do with me as a black person but instead has everything to do with making upper-class suburbanites feel less guilty about their social status and elevate their moral standing amongst their social circle.
They find affirmation about us needing them as our faux saviors through other upper-class blacks, especially the academics who are well-versed in their ideological scripture and reject people like me as being false prophets attempting to lead them astray.
Sometimes when people are void of significant problems, they manufacture their own or adopt other people's problems. I believe a significant reason why this ideology holds so strongly amongst the wealthy is because it gives them purpose and an issue to strive to resolve.
However, regular people who are just trying to make ends meet don't need to create problems that aren't there: they have enough of them already. They don't generally have an ego that accepts the possibility of how they can become the saviors of the world, one flag at a time.
Coincidentally, on that same street, those same houses all had LGBT flags and "hate has no home here" lawn signs: It was like driving through an internet meme mocking the ideological left.
Because they rarely leave their bubble, they can't see the absurdity in their actions. They are distant from the demographics they claim to champion, making their advocacy theoretical and improbable for them to bring a resolution to the problems they claim are abundant.
Personally, I am skeptical about anyone who attempts to state their character unprovoked. When I see a neighborhood like that which is trying to convey that they are good people, I think to myself "If you're moral people, you don't need to tell me this: It will shine through."
I worry that there is a segment of wealthy Americans who are insecure about their morality, which is why they quickly bought into a narrative about them being inherently racist or immoral based on what they look like. Maybe this is their way to repent for their sins?
The reason we are being inundated with racial fallacies, outrageous claims, and ideological bent in our media coverage, entertainment, and legislation is that the people who dominate in these fields have all graduated from the same seminary-esque liberal universities.
What's very clear to me is that the flourishing of radical left-wing ideology is fueled by those who reign at the top of the economic ladder. They are disconnected from the rest of us & can't see the ridiculousness of what they're doing because their bubble only reflects their image.
It's been a running joke here in San Francisco that if we see a BLM sign in a window, it means "White person lives here. One of the good ones!" with extra bonus points if they have a trans flag in the other window.
An excellent and insightful commentary with a lot of great points about a variety of underlying sub-issues that make up the overall topic.
As we've discussed before, the thing that separates Americans is not skin color or ethnic differences, like being black versus white or Irish-American versus German-American versus Italian-American. The thing that divides us is economic class and the neighborhood you drove through is a perfect example. The wealthy and some varieties of the merely rich feel guilty, particularly if they feel that they didn't earn what they have, perhaps b/c they are the beneficiaries of generational wealth. Poor kids on the other hand, like me for example, rarely feel such guilt if we make it to the upper economic classes because we earned it through a succession of good choices, hard work, education and patience. Why feel guilt if you worked hard, followed the rules and did well as a result?
Another aspect of your theme is people who feel the need to advertise all sorts of details about themselves to complete strangers. This is most frequently an issue with leftists, although it can manifest itself among moderates and conservatives as well. The "Hate has no home here" signs gratuitously placed in people's front yards are endemic of this disease. Another example are the leftist democrats who run around with bumper stickers stuck all over the back of their vehicles, which includes the "Hate has no home here" crowd as well as the "Coexist" crew.
My takeaway from your commentary was that while some highlight racial, religious and ethnic divisions among Americans, the thing that really divides Americans is economic status. Its a theme that we cannot afford to not repeat constantly.