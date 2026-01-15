Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Kerrylee
15h

It is ironic that BLM, which has as its founding core the destruction of white culture, comes from the theories of dead old pasty German men (Frankfurt School), with the Italian Gramsci thrown in the mix. For those who don’t know, when Marxism 1.0 didn’t arrive because the harsh economic conditions of industrialisation sorted themselves out, they pivoted to culture. It was the culture that needed to be overturned. This is why it is so bourgeois, with it taking hold in universities but not in factories. I was listening to a sister (nun) who said that Joseph, Mary and Jesus exemplified the perfect family and one should pray for all families to use them as a model. Listening to this, it hit me why Marxists want to destroy the family. If the nuclear family is deemed the foundation, you destroy that foundation by destroying it. A nuclear family is an unearned privilege. And you need to destroy the concept of women, because women are the foundation of the family. If there is no unique divinity for women, then mere words create the social construction. Ironically, as Luxury Beliefs author Rob Henderson writes, the bourgeoisie strive for intact families as they instinctively know it is the best way for wealth and stability. They seemingly outsource their guilt to others - sort of like outsourcing housekeeping, gardening, etc.

Joanie Higgs
16h

Entirely and utterly true.

During "covid" a friend and I lampooned both BLM and the fake pandemic with "BSM" which stood for Black Sheep Matter. We were constantly thinking of ways to resist what felt exactly like the Invasion of the Body Snatchers (all the Karens shrieking about masks etc).

