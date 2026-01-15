After the ICE shooting last week in Minnesota, Black Lives Matter MN gave a speech demanding justice and ranting about ICE.

Renee Good wasn’t Black, so why is BLM giving a press conference about her?

It’s because BLM was never about Black Americans; it’s about revolution.

Most became familiar with BLM post-George Floyd where they were able to attach themselves to his death.

But Black Lives Matter is not a black organization, it’s a communist organization using Black people’s images as cover.

It was hard for people to see this in 2020 since emotions were so high and they allowed communists to speak for the life of the average Black American. They were given the microphone to portray my existence is inevitably deprived simply due to my skin color.

However, I recognized early on their tactics and why they were pushing such a strong message and condemnation of America.

Communists use propaganda like a weapon and they take truth to gain legitimacy so they can manipulate you into believing the lies that will come later.

Good propaganda, like a good conspiracy, needs an ounce of truth to push heavy loads of exaggerations and falsehoods down the line.

It’s why their talking points sometimes land with people who aren’t familiar with their tactics. Sure, you can talk about slavery, Jim Crow, or any other historical mess and you can analyze it.

However, their objective isn’t to recognize our historical wrongs for a better future: It’s to use it as a reason to tear down America.

There are reasons they use words like “institutional” or “systemic” because their hatred goes past an individual to the collective. They are collectivists who hold all guilty if they are tacitly part of that collective.

It’s why they say you benefited from “White Supremacy” because no matter how good of a person you are, you will always be tainted with historical stains.

And you don’t have to be White to be a White Supremacist because if you defend the institutions they want to dismantle, you are automatically part of that collective.

These stains can’t be cleaned unless the institution that facilitated it is destroyed.

Good propagandists use everything to their advantage and they know that there is a social guilt about what has been done to Black Americans. It’s a point of leverage to get normal people to concede to communistic demands.

They will always use Black Communists to speak for the collective and tribal nature over time has convinced us that communistic symbolism, like the raised fist in the air, is in fact Black in nature because we saw some dudes in afros doing it on old film.

They’d have you think that the Black Panthers were popular and admired by Black Americans, when they weren’t. They were fringe, radical communists who were constantly shouting for revolution.

They hid behind the imagery of being some type of militant neighborhood watch but every communist’s goal is to destroy the current system to instill theirs.

They don’t care that it’s a tall mountain to climb because they enjoy being martyrs for a cause. The ends always justify the means for them, so lying and misrepresenting is fine as long as it pushes us closer to revolution.

They will hijack trusted institutions, like government or churches, and use this inherent trust like a skin suit tricking unsuspecting people to believe what they want you to believe.

This is no different from Black Lives Matter. For most people, it’s enough to see some angry black people on stage yelling about justice to convince them that this is the demeanor or demand of the average Black American in America.

Black people like me stand in the way of their cause and when we speak out against them, they’ll call me the sellout for wanting to preserve the positives of American life.

We are in or around the demoralization phase of revolution. They don’t need the support of Americans to be in support of their cause or to do anything to overtly support them.

They just need enough people to sit on their hands while targeting institutions of power to either destroy from the outside or infiltrate to dismantle from within.

Renee Good is their martyr, just as George Floyd was in 2020. You don’t have to knowingly sacrifice yourself or even be a communist to be a martyr for them; hijacking identities, especially dead ones, are perfect for manipulating the public.

They will instigate events, cause chaos and when something goes awry, they’ll use it against us. This is exactly what’s happening in Minnesota with ICE.

ICE could operate under normal conditions like it does everywhere else but they’ve turned non-newsworthy apprehensions into a spectacle so that it taints their image so they can force incidents exactly like Renee Good’s death.

Now, when there are riots, it’s ICE’s fault and not the heavily funded leftist organizations who financially exist because of adversarial foreign nations who can’t wait till the United States is demoted from its power position.

They are agitators at their core, they will use all goodwill to their advantage and strangle us with our own niceness. They will poke and prod our society, forcing you to question everything you held as sacred so they can replace it with something that suits them.

Communist agitators are dying for Black Americans to be convinced that this somehow is negatively impacting us and they will propel any black face to make this happen. God help us if a black communist gets killed while provoking a response from ICE.

Black Lives Matter Global and Minnesota doesn’t give a damn about Black people it can’t use to further a revolution.

They’re not a Black advocacy group; they’re a communist outfit that gallivants in blackface.

