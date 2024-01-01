Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Ada Akpala in London - Episode 21
0:00
-1:10:40

Breaking Bread with Ada Akpala in London - Episode 21

Adam B. Coleman
Jan 01, 2024
In this episode of "Breaking Bread", I had the opportunity to sit down with my friend Ada Akpala and talk about race over a takeout meal.

Ada now works with The Equiano Project, founded by Inaya Folarin Iman, and is a commentator featured on many podcasts and networks including the BBC.

A fascinating conversation that I hope you'll all enjoy.



