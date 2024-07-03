Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread with Arielle Scarcella in Florida
Breaking Bread with Arielle Scarcella in Florida

Adam B. Coleman
Jul 03, 2024
I traveled to Florida for a meal and conversation with Content Creator Arielle Scarcella. We discussed the LGBT movement, political polarization, and the growing migrant crisis in New York City.

