Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Batya Ungar-Sargon | Episode 44
0:00
-1:06:36

Breaking Bread with Batya Ungar-Sargon | Episode 44

Adam B. Coleman
Jun 09, 2024
Share

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

In this new episode of "Breaking Bread", I invited my friend and Opinion Editor for Newsweek, Batya Ungar-Sargon, into my home to enjoy some Honeygrow and discuss culture and politics.

This is the first episode with my new anamorphic lenses. I hope you enjoy it.

Camera Gear: Panasonic GH6 with Sirui Anamorphic Lenses filmed in 5.7k



Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.

Discussion about this podcast

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Episodes
Breaking Bread with Dr. Jay Richards in Washington DC Metro
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Monica Matthews in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Chaplain Chris Cairns in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Libby Emmons
  Adam B. Coleman