Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Bob Iaccino in Florida - Episode 19 - Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
0:00
-1:30:03

Breaking Bread with Bob Iaccino in Florida - Episode 19 - Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Adam B. Coleman
Nov 22, 2023
In the latest episode of "Breaking Bread", I enjoyed eating steak with Bob Iaccino in his beautiful Florida home as we discussed race, immigration, and the state of media. Tune in for an interesting conversation!

Follow him on Twitter/X: @Bob_Iaccino

