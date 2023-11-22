Breaking Bread with Bob Iaccino in Florida - Episode 19 - Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

In the latest episode of "Breaking Bread", I enjoyed eating steak with Bob Iaccino in his beautiful Florida home as we discussed race, immigration, and the state of media. Tune in for an interesting conversation!

Follow him on Twitter/X: @Bob_Iaccino

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.





Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.