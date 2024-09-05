Breaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

In this episode of Breaking Bread, I enjoyed some Chipotle with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta.

We discussed the difficulties of being an actor, remaining politically homeless, and the ridiculousness of influencer culture. Follow Clifton on YouTube: The Clifton Duncan Podcast.

Follow Clifton on Twitter/X: https://www.twitter.com/cliftonaduncan

