Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya in London - Episode 23
0:00
-1:21:43

Breaking Bread with Dr. Jay Bhattacharya in London - Episode 23

Adam B. Coleman
Jan 15, 2024
Share

I had the honor of sitting down with Stanford professor, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, while in London. We dove into many COVID narratives, the risks he faced for telling the truth, and how poor people were affected by lockdowns around the world.

You can follow him on Twitter/X @DrJBhattachary

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.



Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.

Discussion about this podcast

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Episodes
Breaking Bread with Dr. Jay Richards in Washington DC Metro
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Monica Matthews in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Chaplain Chris Cairns in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Libby Emmons
  Adam B. Coleman