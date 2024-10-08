Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta
0:00
-1:12:19

Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta

Adam B. Coleman
Oct 08, 2024
Share

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

In this episode, I enjoyed lunch with Gabrielle Clark, the founder of Affirming Reality. We discussed how she got involved with helping to de-program radicalized children, class privilege, and the benefits of patriotism.

You can follow Gabrielle on X/Twitter: https://x.com/GabsClark5

Visit Affirming Reality’s website: https://www.affirmingreality.com

Refer a friend

Share

Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.

Discussion about this podcast

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Episodes
Breaking Bread with Dr. Jay Richards in Washington DC Metro
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Monica Matthews in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Chaplain Chris Cairns in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Libby Emmons
  Adam B. Coleman