Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta

In this episode, I enjoyed lunch with Gabrielle Clark, the founder of Affirming Reality. We discussed how she got involved with helping to de-program radicalized children, class privilege, and the benefits of patriotism.

You can follow Gabrielle on X/Twitter: https://x.com/GabsClark5

Visit Affirming Reality’s website: https://www.affirmingreality.com

