Breaking Bread with Graham Linehan in London - Episode 22
0:00
-1:12:01

Adam B. Coleman
Jan 08, 2024
While in London for the ARC Conference, I had tea at the home of renowned comedy writer, Graham Linehan, to have a casual conversation about his cancelation, women's rights, and the state of Western culture.

I thoroughly enjoyed my conversation with Graham as he's an interesting man who achieved so much and experienced many hurdles along the way.

Enjoy the conversation!



Adam B. Coleman
