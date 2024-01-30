Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I had the pleasure of inviting the New York Post's Opinion Editor, Kelly Jane Torrance, into my home to have a casual conversation about the state of media, New York's migrant situation, and increasing crime.
Enjoy the conversation!
Breaking Bread with Kelly Jane Torrance - Episode 25