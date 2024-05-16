Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Martin Kulldorff in Connecticut | Episode 41
Breaking Bread with Martin Kulldorff in Connecticut | Episode 41

Adam B. Coleman
May 16, 2024
I was invited to Connecticut to sit down with Epidemiologist and Biostatistician, Martin Kulldorff, to examine the COVID-19 response with 20/20 hindsight, the unethical practices that were carried out during the pandemic, and our future response to a virus like COVID-19.

