Breaking Bread with Melanie Notkin | Episode 39

In this episode of "Breaking Bread", I invite the founder of "Savvy Auntie" and bestselling author, Melanie Notkin, into my home to enjoy some sushi while discussing the state of relationships, the difficulties of dating, and what's keeping men and women separated.





