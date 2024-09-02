Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta

In this episode of "Breaking Bread", I enjoyed lunch with Michelle Smith from @ForceofLightEn1 as we discussed "Woke Hollywood" creating unlikable female characters, the crossover between politics and entertainment, and misunderstandings surrounding Christianity.

Michelle Smith’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ForceOfLightEntertainment

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.

Share

Refer a friend