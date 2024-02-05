Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Breaking Bread with Ron Coleman in Passaic, NJ | Episode 27
Breaking Bread with Ron Coleman in Passaic, NJ | Episode 27

Adam B. Coleman
Feb 05, 2024
I met up with fellow Jersey native, Ron Coleman, in Passaic for the first time and we embarked on a casual conversation about modern culture compared to the past, faith, and relationships.

You can follow Ron on Twitter/X @RonColeman and subscribe to his YouTube channel @roncolemanlaw.



