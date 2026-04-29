Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
2d

My views on this bloodlust come from a spiritual place. Those weren't kind older women, but they appeared to be kind older women. I've often asked myself how the 3rd Reich found enough willing guards to operate extermination camps. These "kind" old ladies are the answer.

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Mike Homol's avatar
Mike Homol
2d

This is not going to be exclusive to Trump, like they try to pretend. It will morph to whoever gets a populist share of votes that isn’t firmly on their “team”. Politics as a team sport has corroded and corroded for years and they never expected that people would ever reject any of their “progress,” so this is now the state of things for a while until someone firmly in that tribe is truly able to make an example of this behavior and reign it in. Or people need to walk away. Unfortunately, the pull to the tribe or the team is extremely strong.

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