I am absolutely sick & tired of people using human suffering for political shots & worse, celebrating the distress of strangers because they want to imagine the people in pain as their foes.

To invoke God as the curator of this destruction for their sociopathic pleasure is evil.

The social fabric of our society is being slowly unwoven by people who see political differences as a zero-sum team sport where the opposition can't just lose but must be maimed for our entertainment.

We can't just beat them at the polls but we must eradicate them from society, smear them publicly and mock their suffering when they scream in agony. I saw this same behavior by people who claimed to be loving and caring while clapping when anti-maskers died during the pandemic.

I watched people who I personally knew who were otherwise caring and compassionate people morph into giggling psychopaths if they even had an inclination that the pain was endured by people who they disagreed with.

And this isn't some one-side behavior: both sides have their hyenas that laugh when the blood of their perceived enemies are spilled. Whenever there is a crime that happens in some Democrat city, there are always these reflexively insensitive responses: "You voted for it"

Yes, of course, they voted to be punched in the face by homeless people. They voted to get sexually violated by perverts on the subway. Apparently, we have a nation of masochists who want to experience misery so no empathy is needed for them, right?

Mind you, all of these people from both sides would pound their chests and claim they're patriotic and pridefully state how they love Americans but simultaneously find the death, personal violation, and economic destruction of someone they think supports the other side enjoyable.

And it's not just random nobodies on social media who talk and act like this but pundits and politicians too. It's so-called "journalists" who stare into the faces of individuals verbalizing their real struggle but scoff at them because they don't like the color of their hat.

Every real concern that someone has must be framed as being motivated by something nefarious otherwise your aggression won't feel warranted. It can't be just that sometimes bad weather events happen, it must be that the people are deplorables that even God wants to smite.

They must believe some Trump-loving Republicans lost everything in this storm, including their lives, and that's enough fantasy to become gleeful. This is the language of a society at the beginning of massacres that rationalizes committing atrocities in order to prevent them.

It is pure fiction to assume any sort of political affiliation of the people who are dealing with the aftermath of the storm in multiple states and more so, it doesn't matter in times of crisis.

You'd hope that your political affiliation wouldn't matter to a firefighter when they come to save you from a burning building because your life is valuable no matter who you voted for. And I'm damn sure you'd grab the hand of someone saving you even if you knew they opposed you.

We live in a free country and you can say whatever is on your mind. But don't claim to be a good person while cheering on the suffering of innocent people and don't announce yourself as uniquely patriotic if only some American lives matter.

We all have a choice in how we respond to things in this world: We can be part of the problem or we can be part of the solution. Just because they hold disregard for your existence doesn't mean you have to return the favor. You're the thread of many to begin our restoration.

