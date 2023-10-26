“D.C. will make a show out of the victims who died and we will go back to normal. No solution will ever happen.” -Adam B. Coleman
My commentary on Talk TV UK discussing the mass shooting event in Maine
This morning, I appeared on Talk TV to discuss the shooting event in Maine. Here is a link to the video in case you missed it:
