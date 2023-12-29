"Democratic elites hate charter schools BECAUSE they perform better and give disadvantaged kids a chance"
My Latest NY Post Article
Link to Article: https://nypost.com/2023/12/27/opinion/democratic-elites-hate-charter-schools-because-they-perform-better-and-give-disadvantaged-kids-a-chance/
The NY Post allowed me to talk about the mindset of the elitists who exist in the Democratic party and believe in keeping the status quo of poor and working-class children remaining in failing public schools.
New York City has been an interesting experiment in allowing choices for children (90% of charter school students in NYC are Black and Hispanic) to excel even when their public school has repeatedly let them down.
I also wanted to talk about my personal experience dealing with a public school that didn’t care that I struggled throughout my high school career and never intervened despite my obvious shortcomings.
Give it a read and tell me what you think. Personally, I think it’s one of my better articles but I’ll let you be the judge.
This article, like so much of your work, is thoughtfully written. What I struggle to understand, and what chaps my shorts--and probably yours too--is how the Democratic elite can continue to SAY they care, while supporting and executing policy that, obviously and categorically, does not result in better outcomes for those people about whom they claim to care. That type of sleight-of-hand, while simultaneously enjoying overwhelming support from the people they crap on, is worthy of psychological study. And massive derision, particularly from the President of Aintblackistan.
I hope you keep beating this drum loud and clear.
Even when I was young and single, I thought vouchers (the precursor to Charter schools) made sense. I remember the fury of a colleague whose father was a principal. How dare I support something that undermined public schools? I couldn't wrap my head around their thought process because I stupidly thought it was about the kids. I went from a well-funded public system to a Catholic high school. The Catholic School was relatively poor. The teachers didn't dress well, but the education was better. Not for me, as I was a lost cause for many years, but it was for the other kids who worked hard. Anyone who reads about the education received by early civil rights leaders will know their schools were poorly funded, but they still received a classic liberal education, including subjects such as Greek and Latin. Kids are kids, and as long as the educational environment is stable, they can thrive. We do not need to import IT people from other countries. Google and others should be shamed to funding schools to create their own talent pool.