Link to Article: https://nypost.com/2023/12/27/opinion/democratic-elites-hate-charter-schools-because-they-perform-better-and-give-disadvantaged-kids-a-chance/

The NY Post allowed me to talk about the mindset of the elitists who exist in the Democratic party and believe in keeping the status quo of poor and working-class children remaining in failing public schools.

New York City has been an interesting experiment in allowing choices for children (90% of charter school students in NYC are Black and Hispanic) to excel even when their public school has repeatedly let them down.

I also wanted to talk about my personal experience dealing with a public school that didn’t care that I struggled throughout my high school career and never intervened despite my obvious shortcomings.

Give it a read and tell me what you think. Personally, I think it’s one of my better articles but I’ll let you be the judge.

