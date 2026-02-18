I was once again invited on Talk TV with Alex Phillips to talk about Obama’s comments surrounding if aliens are real and the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping.

You might find my thoughts interesting and to be honest, I didn’t know we would be talking about this LOL

At the end, I was able to plug my GiveSendGo for the documentary. If you can, please give at www.givesendgo.com/theillegalhighways and find out more information at www.wrongspeakfilms.com.

