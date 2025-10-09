I feel sort of guilty for not writing as much as I have in the past but I assure you there are good reasons for it.

For one, believe it or not, I have trouble staying focused. Meaning, if at a given moment I’m focused on one thing, it’s difficult for me to switch gears and be creative in another area.

If you’ve been following me for some time, I don’t write about everything happening in the news because I often think it’s not important. This means that I only write about topics that I feel passionate about so I can produce the best product. I’m terrible at faking interest and emotions.

With all my excuses out of the way, I have been working on other projects that don’t involve writing. You may have seen my video from Crete detailing how I’m looking to switch gears and do more video content moving forward.

When I went to the Genspect conference, I thought I might make a 15- or 20-minute mini-documentary about what was discussed.

However, during the editing process, I realized there was just too much to cut out and decided to move forward with an hour-and-three-minute documentary instead.

The title of it will be “Not Standing Alone.” As of right now, I’m not sure of the official release date as I’m figuring out which form of distribution I want to move forward with. When I have more information, I’ll let you all know.

Screenshot from upcoming documentary “Not Standing Alone”

Share

On top of this documentary, I am working on a video project for The New York Post, producing a 10-15 minute mini-documentary about Scott Presler and his organization, Early Vote Action, operating in New Jersey to help get Republican gubernatorial Candidate Jack Ciattarelli elected this November.

For the past couple of days, I’ve followed Scott and his team to different events, conducting interviews with Scott himself, politicians, and regular voters to gain their perspectives on this New Jersey race.

Still working out the details on when it will be released but it’ll be very soon. I will also be writing a massive column about this race for The New York Post, which will likely release the same day as the mini-documentary.

Scott Presler

Next week, I’ll be attending the Moms for Liberty conference in Orlando, Florida and speaking on a “Fathers” panel. I’ve been friends with the founders of Moms for Liberty since the beginning, so I’m always appreciative when they invite me to their conferences.

This will actually be the first time I’ll be on stage and I’m really excited for the opportunity to give my two cents about fatherhood, especially after writing my book “The Children We Left Behind.”

Side note: I’ll probably film interviews at the Moms for Liberty Summit and create a mini-documentary of this too.

If you’re in town, tickets are still available: Moms For Liberty Summit 25 Tickets

Share

For the past few months, I’ve been working alongside Kathy Barnette, former Pennsylvania Senate candidate, to help create the Seed & Roots initiative.

On October 25th, we will have our first summit in Philadelphia at The Visitors Center with keynote speaker Killer Mike. It will be a fascinating, purpose driven gathering with speakers like Kim Klacik, Delano Squires, Kaizen Asiedu, and April Chapman.

If you’re in the area, purchase tickets today! If you can’t go but know someone who might be interested, please let them know: Seed & Roots Summit 2025 Tickets

Share

Last but definitely not least, since 2023, I’ve been working alongside Monica Matthews to help bring her dream to fruition with a streaming platform and production house that focuses on positive, beneficial, and informational content that is entertaining.

I’m not the only one who notices that most movies today are terrible. They’re packed with overt political messaging or just highly degenerate. THIRST Entertainment aims to not only be a place for you to stream content but we are looking to create feature films, documentaries, and episodic series that are family friendly (without being lame like Hallmark).

Refer a friend

When the time is right, I’ll provide more details.

So, as you can tell, I’ve been busy. However, I promise to write a bit more in the near future. There are a lot of things happening in October but I should be able to focus more in November to write more frequently for you all.

Please support these projects and God bless!