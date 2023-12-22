Yesterday, I created this poll as a social experiment. Many thought I was trying to degrade or trap Trump supporters but that wasn't the case.

However, it was a thought experiment to ultimately answer this: Does the release of an Epstein list matter to you and does it prove involvement?

Link to poll and comments section: https://x.com/wrong_speak/status/1737878095372186020?s=20

The reason I was targeting Trump supporters was that since the death of Epstein, I've heard mostly Trump supporters use the lack of a release of a client list or flight log as proof of a cover-up and label this as a smoking gun to identify the pedophiles in the elite class.

The results of this poll actually don't matter to me and honestly, don't prove anything to me. It's a flawed way to ask a question about voting because everyone votes for different reasons. There are caveats to the decisions people make, so the results really prove nothing.

For example, as read in the comments section, some people would still vote for Trump because if his name appeared on any list, it's because it was a setup. Some would vote for him because Trump admitted to flying with him but claimed he disassociated when he saw he was a creep.

As stated, it was less about the results of the poll but more about the responses to the poll's question in the comments. As I predicted, there were a huge amount of people who said that if Trump's name did show up on a client list, they wouldn't believe it was genuine.

To add, they believe that if his name was on a list, it wouldn't prove his involvement. For the record, I don't think Trump had any sort of involvement with Epstein beyond social events. Epstein knew a ton of people and would frequently hold functions involving industry elites.

Share

However, based on the logic of Trump's name hypothetically being on a list as possibly fabricated and/or not proving his involvement, then what exactly is the importance of the release of any name on the list by the government if these are plausible scenarios?

If there is an explanation for Trump's name showing up, then what if Bill Gates' name appeared? Could he have a plausible explanation too? How about an unknown character, a John Doe figure? Could his name be there due to fabrication?

If there is a possibility of the list being tampered with and you wouldn't believe it was genuine if certain names were there, then the value of any list, whether it be a supposed client list or flight log, doesn't hold much value.

What never made sense to me was that there are people who truly believe there is a cabal of elite pedophiles in the government, being covered for by the "deep state", yet they thought if the government released names it would be legitimate.

As I've stated before, Epstein knew just about everyone at the top of some of the most important industries. His function was to get close to all of these people, which is why there are pictures of Epstein with all types of famous figures, including Trump.

It's plausible that Epstein had a more favorable relationship with some people over others and would host these people on his private jet. Outside of witness testimony by the victims, it's hard to prove who knew what was really going on because there are many layers to this.

Share

I think what people refuse to accept is that there will likely never be justice brought for the victims outside of Ghislaine Maxwell. Maybe it's a lack of proof or powerful entities disrupting justice, either way, punishment for the clients is extremely unlikely to happen.

I think the fascination with the list comes from a good place of wanting to bring down the worst people in our society but I think our fervor for justice has us ignoring the possibility of tampering and how a name on a list doesn't necessarily prove anything.

If Epstein was an asset, what if he fabricated a list of names he loosely made contact with as a way to extort them? What if he held a loose association with someone powerful over their head and used it to keep from getting caught?

While the release of any list is questionable on its impact or authenticity, maybe the real lesson here is for us all to protect our children from a figure like Epstein. We should learn more about Maxwell & Epstein's tactics to prevent our children from being harmed by predators.

Refer a friend