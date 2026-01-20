Most of what we’ve been witnessing in Minneapolis revolving around ICE’s presence has been what I call “agitation theater.”

It’s the root of why Don Lemon joined local activists, like the local BLM chapter, to disrupt church services. Agitation is a feature to their mayhem, not a bug.

You’ve probably heard people say “politics is a show” or something to that effect but communists push this to an extreme. Everything they do is for the show and to get a response out of witnesses.

Remember, ICE is not a new organization manifested by Donald Trump but they want you to believe that their existence and operations are somehow different or immoral.

They are highly focused on optics in areas most aren’t and through agitation, they can force emotional responses that they can spin into their favor.

ICE operates nationwide, yet the focus is on Minneapolis because activists want this to be the case. They have the backing of major government officials in the state, enabling them to push the limits of what they can get away with.

It reminds me of the “I’m not touching you” game that kids play as they get centimeters away from someone’s face, agitating them and when the person hits them in response, they can suddenly play the victim.

The anti-ICE brigade that stalks ICE officials is playing that game as they ride the lines of interference in an immigration investigation. Renee Good and her wife played this game as well.

Don Lemon and his activist “buddies” played the game of agitation by targeting an institution that they despise and is held in reverence in the United States. They poked the bear, agitated and terrorized the people who were inside the church to get a response.

However, beyond a response from the congregants, they want a response from passersby too. Some reactions you can see, like the DOJ pursuing potential charges against Lemon and his leftist cohorts under the KKK act.

But many of these reactions you’ll never see because it’s an alteration in the psyche of Americans. It’s to make you worried about going to church next Sunday and think twice before driving your SUV around town.

It’s the agitation toward fear that paralyzes people or forces them to alter their pattern of conduct to avoid being the target. It’s the same agitation that convinced stores to put up pride flags and BLM signs in their windows during the 2020 “Summer of Love” in hopes that the agitators will avoid destroying their business.

Don Lemon even said it in his own words that he believes their version of protesting is about “making people uncomfortable.” Protesting can make a target feel discomfort but that doesn’t mean all forms of discomfort are protesting.

That’s the logic of the agitator leftist and why they think everything is tacitly acceptable as long as it bothers people. Instilling fear in the public is a power move and part of the theater of it all.

All of this is worrisome but similarly, it’s important to understand that just like any theater, you’re only seeing what they want you to see.

Organized riots are an example of agitation theater, because they occupy a small local footprint in a district like it’s a battlefield and when cameras show up, it gives the false impression that the entire town or city is under siege.

Or if they want to orchestrate a peaceful protest, they’ll push for crowds of people to organize in an area that looks impressive on a wide angle lens to give the false impression of consensus.

What you’re seeing is happening but it’s just as carefully constructed as a movie set. The light you’re seeing in that movie, which appears to be coming from the sun through the window is actually artificial light angled to trick your eyes so you think it’s natural.

That’s the essence of agitation theater; what you see is not the entirety of what’s happening. It’s only existence is through provikation.

They want you to think this is a naturally organic grassroots movement when behind the scenes, they are propped up by media snobs like Don Lemon, funded by the CCP, and defended by the most powerful institutions.

It’s artificial light, pretending to be sunlight shining on the measures of a supposed authoritarian President. Zoom out and you’ll see an entire crew that is hellbent on power, who will play the victim when we flinch and react back, and will use your fear against you.

This is your behind the scenes moment; they’re all actors.

