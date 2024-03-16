Article - https://nypost.com/2024/03/12/opinion/downfall-of-americas-children-starts-with-the-selfishness-of-parents/

The New York Post was working on a series of articles dubbed “The War on Children” and asked me to contribute. My angle is that the war has been happening at home due to the behavior of certain parents.

As you can tell by the comments on the online article, there were a lot of responses to this piece and it was given “up front” status in the paper instead of it being placed in the opinion section.

Give the article a read or watch the video. Leave a comment as to what you think. God bless!

Refer a friend

Share