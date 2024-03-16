'Downfall of America’s children starts with the selfishness of parents'
The New York Post was working on a series of articles dubbed “The War on Children” and asked me to contribute. My angle is that the war has been happening at home due to the behavior of certain parents.
As you can tell by the comments on the online article, there were a lot of responses to this piece and it was given “up front” status in the paper instead of it being placed in the opinion section.
Give the article a read or watch the video. Leave a comment as to what you think. God bless!
YES! You are absolutely on point! And Penny, well said. Raising a child is a sacred responsibility!
Thank you Adam!
Another spot on article. Women were fed a lie that men in the home were irrelevant, and this has proved disastrous. News is reporting that Kamala will be visiting Planned Parenthood. I am still pro-choice, but to elevate this to something admirable shows moral corruption. Considering her past remarks about racism, I wonder how Kamala justifies visiting an entity founded by a Eugenicist (Margaret Sanger) that Hitler openly admired.