Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Episode 11 - "Breaking Bread With George Alexopoulos"
0:00
-1:42:47

Episode 11 - "Breaking Bread With George Alexopoulos"

Adam B. Coleman
Aug 10, 2023
Share

In this episode of "Breaking Bread", cartoonist George Alexopoulos sat down with me in my home to discuss culture and how the political right needs to embrace getting involved in art if they really want to influence society.

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Follow George on Twitter/Instagram: @GPrime85

Twitter/Instagram: @wrong_speak

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wrongspeakadam



Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.

Discussion about this podcast

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Adam B. Coleman
Recent Episodes
Breaking Bread with Dr. Jay Richards in Washington DC Metro
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Gabrielle Clark in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Clifton Duncan in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Michelle Smith in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Pamela Garfield-Jaeger in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Monica Matthews in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Chaplain Chris Cairns in Atlanta
  Adam B. Coleman
Breaking Bread with Libby Emmons
  Adam B. Coleman