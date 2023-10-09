Episode 14 - Breaking Bread with Kit Hart in Westminster, MD

I had the pleasure of being invited to Kit Hart's beautiful home in Westminster, MD to have a casual conversation about culture and politics. We discuss how the pandemic, and the measures during it, forced her to become an activist for children around America. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the scenery and dialogue.

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.





Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.