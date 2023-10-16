I had the pleasure of having a conversation with Timcast journalist Shane Cashman (THE JOY FEED) at his home in West Virginia. We enjoy lunch together while discussing life, the political landscape, and the state of America's media.
Episode 15 - "Breaking Bread with Shane Cashman in West Virginia"