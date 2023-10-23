Episode 16 - "Breaking Bread With Tiffany Justice in Florida"

For Episode 16 of "Breaking Bread", I traveled to Florida to sit down with Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Tiffany Justice to talk about the state of America's public education system, poor literacy rates, and the injection of ideology in schools.

