Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Episode 16 - "Breaking Bread With Tiffany Justice in Florida"
0:00
-1:07:56

Episode 16 - "Breaking Bread With Tiffany Justice in Florida"

Adam B. Coleman
Oct 23, 2023
Share

For Episode 16 of "Breaking Bread", I traveled to Florida to sit down with Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Tiffany Justice to talk about the state of America's public education system, poor literacy rates, and the injection of ideology in schools.

Thank you for subscribing. Leave a comment or share this episode.

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time
Breaking Bread
Casual conversations while enjoying a meal
Adam B. Coleman
