Episode 8 - "Breaking Bread with Isaiah Carter in Brooklyn"
Episode 8 - "Breaking Bread with Isaiah Carter in Brooklyn"

Adam B. Coleman
Jul 26, 2023
In this episode, I sat down with Isaiah Carter in Brooklyn, NY to enjoy a meal at his favorite restaurant and discuss todays politics and culture.

Isaiah Carter's Twitter: @IsaiahLCarter

Isaiah Carter’s Substack: The Musings of a Common Man

You can watch the full Episode on YouTube in 4K.

Enjoy the conversation.

