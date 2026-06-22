Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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Laura F. Bedard Garcia's avatar
Laura F. Bedard Garcia
3d

Happy Father’s Day! What a beautiful tribute to our Heavenly Father! I am so happy for both you and your son! God bless you both!

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1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
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Chrissy
3d

Beautiful. Happy Father's Day.

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1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
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