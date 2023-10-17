Evil People Or Evil Ideas?
Because everyone believes they're doing the 'right' thing for the 'right' reasons
Sometimes the people who support bad things aren't actually trying to be malicious.
Many of them really do believe they're doing something positive which is why they will attempt to rationalize their actions until the bitter end.
