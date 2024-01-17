"Fani Willis cloaks herself in God and race to say she’s above criticism"
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/01/15/opinion/fani-willis-cloaks-herself-in-god-and-race-to-say-shes-above-criticism/
The NY Post reached out to me to give commentary on Fani Willis giving a “sermon” at the historically black church Big Bethel AME amidst allegations of impropriety, conflict of interest, and engaging in an affair with a married man whom she hired as a special prosecutor for the Trump RICO case.
My biggest issue was her bringing politics into the house of God and invoking His name in the middle of political rhetoric. I have a problem with it with any politician (from any party) and it’s even more disheartening when church leaders applaud this behavior.
That was one of the more disgusting displays of narcissism I've ever seen
Excellent article Adam. Actually, I doubt that Willis is a Christian at all. She was raised in a family with a father who was a Black Panther with far-left politics. If this was a white politician in a predominantly white Bible-believing church, the media would raise hell. However, the AME went political a long, long time ago and is far more political than Christian.