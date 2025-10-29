Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen's avatar
Jake Wiskerchen
1h

Oh my gosh. "Our own based version of The View" hahahahahaha

I'm going to enjoy this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Adam B. Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture