Fox News Published An Excerpt from my upcoming book "The Children We Left Behind"
Pre-Order is Available Now! April 1 Release Date!
I feel incredibly honored that Fox News decided to publish an excerpt from my upcoming book “The Children We Left Behind.”
Yesterday was the celebration of my book coming out and I really hope it makes a positive impact in people’s lives.
You can read it here: https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/children-we-left-behind-a-reckoning-with-americas-growing-fatherlessness
If you’d like to purchase a copy, you can do so through Amazon or directly through Wrong Speak Publishing.
Side note: Audiobook IS coming very soon. Should be available in a week or two on all major audiobook platforms.
You deserve recognition for the incredible work you do.
Congratulations! This is an issue that desperately needs more attention. I’m looking forward to receiving my book soon!