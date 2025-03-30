I feel incredibly honored that Fox News decided to publish an excerpt from my upcoming book “The Children We Left Behind.”

Yesterday was the celebration of my book coming out and I really hope it makes a positive impact in people’s lives.

You can read it here: https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/children-we-left-behind-a-reckoning-with-americas-growing-fatherlessness

If you’d like to purchase a copy, you can do so through Amazon or directly through Wrong Speak Publishing.

Side note: Audiobook IS coming very soon. Should be available in a week or two on all major audiobook platforms.

