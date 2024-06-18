On June 15th, 2024, I was baptized in a lake in Stone Mountain, Georgia with a vial of water from the Jordan River poured on my head.

It was the first time my family heard me declare my love for Jesus Christ and desire to have a relationship with Him for the rest of my life.

Everyone's baptism experience is different and I wasn't sure what I would feel during or afterward. I experienced a wave of emotions at times, holding back the tears that were coming to my eyes while having a sense of calmness and understanding about the promise I was making.

The best way to describe how I felt was much like when I got married to my wife. Physically, there was no difference between the day before I was married and after as we were already in a relationship but what changed for me was one thing: Responsibility.

She was no longer just a woman I loved but one that I was responsible for and made a promise to, not only in front of her family but in front of God. My wedding vows weren't a formality but a declaration of my ambition to spend the rest of my life with her.

From the moment I said "I do" we became one and I was now responsible for ensuring nothing splits us apart. It means we must constantly communicate with each other to make sure we are emotionally well and have the humility to ask for help when needed.

Before being baptized, my relationship with Jesus Christ was already established & my desire to pray intensified over the past six months. What used to be a rare discussion became a daily occurrence of giving thanks, asking for forgiveness, and wanting help with my sinful nature.

By communicating with Him and understanding the theology deeper, I understood His nature on a personal level. I saw how God is a relational God who carries immense love for me if I am willing to accept it.

My baptism was an acceptance of His love and the responsibility that comes with being a Christian in every situation. Especially with being a public figure, I am obligated to reach as many people as possible to help guide them to His kingdom.

When I was agnostic, I knew that my life purpose was to serve but now I understand why and for whom.

I believe my baptism also served as a way to show me how many people care about me and to be more open to their love.

It's very easy for me to live my life in a secluded fashion but I believe God helped me to open my heart and witness the love that exists in the family I've been distant from for many years.

There is no point in being "born again" if you're going to live the same way you did in your old life. I'm responsible for making the necessary changes in my life to be more Christ-like and represent the flock dignifiedly.

Praise Jesus!

