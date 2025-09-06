After a long travel day, several flight delays and a rebooking…

I finally made it to Budapest, Hungary with my wife last night.

We will be gone for 15 nights total bouncing around Europe. As per usual, to really take a break, I'm disconnecting from the internet world almost entirely for about a week. Usually when we make it to the beach, I feel inspired to write something so and send it out.

I've been a bit burnt out and I could surely use a reset. I'm also removing Twitter/X from my phone and turning off notifications. If any of my friends need me, they can text me.

Thank you all for your support.

I meant to post a link earlier this week but here is the link to my latest NY Post piece:

https://nypost.com/2025/08/31/opinion/no-we-dont-need-illegal-immigrants-to-do-jobs-americans-wont/

I will talk to you all later. God bless.