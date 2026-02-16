Help Fund "The Illegal Highways": Donate to Amplify Victims' Voices and Expose a Deadly Industry

Give Send Go Campaign Link - https://www.givesendgo.com/theillegalhighways

Share

If you’ve read my pieces in the New York Post, you know I’m an advocate for people who are being victimized and giving them a voice. I’ve spent years digging into the messes our society tries to sweep under the rug, and I’ve got a new project that’s been burning in me for a while: “The Illegal Highways.”

This documentary isn’t about flashy headlines or political games—it’s about the real, gut-wrenching stories of victims and the families left devastated by illegal labor in the trucking industry. These are the people who’ve paid the ultimate price for an industry riddled with greed, human trafficking, and corners cut at every turn.

Let me lay it out for you straight from the synopsis:

“On America’s highways, 80,000-pound trucks are weapons in the wrong hands.

With an estimated 200,000 illegal commercial drivers on the road—many operating under questionable or improperly issued CDLs—hundreds of families are torn apart every year in catastrophic crashes. These unqualified drivers are often hired by a shadow network of chameleon carriers: fly-by-night companies that change names, DOT numbers, and corporate identities overnight to evade FMCSA safety regulations and out-of-service orders. The broader industry profits handsomely—cheap illegal labor keeps freight costs down and broker margins high—while regulators struggle to keep up.

The Illegal Highways, directed by New York Post contributor Adam B. Coleman, follows the survivors and the grieving: the mother whose son was killed on his way home from work, the widow raising children alone, the father who will never walk his daughter down the aisle. Through intimate, unfiltered interviews in their living rooms and at the sites of the tragedies—families like Deann Miller, whose husband Scott was killed by a 16-time-deported illegal driver hauling unsecured metal piping—the film reveals the human cost of a system that treats American lives as collateral damage.

Coleman also sits down with industry experts like trucking veteran Justin Martin and Shannon Everett, founder of American Truckers United, who expose how chameleon carriers (three times more likely to cause severe crashes than legitimate new operators) and lax enforcement enable the deadly cycle.

With no narration and no agenda beyond the truth, this raw, urgent documentary gives these families the microphone the mainstream media refuses to hand them.

This isn’t just a story about bad drivers. It’s a story about a broken industry that profits from death—and the people left to pick up the pieces.”

This hits me hard because I’ve seen too many stories like this get buried—real families shattered, kids growing up without parents, all because some folks prioritize cheap labor over human lives.

I’ve written about broken systems and the pain they cause, from absent fathers to cultural blind spots, and this is no different. It’s about honoring the victims, amplifying their voices, and calling out the failures that let this deadly cycle continue.

No spin, no excuses—just the unfiltered truth from those who’ve lived through the nightmare.

To bring this to life, I’m running a crowdfunding campaign on GiveSendGo. Every bit helps—whether it’s a donation to fund the interviews and production, a share to spread the word, or a prayer for the families involved.

If this moves you, jump over to the campaign: https://www.givesendgo.com/theillegalhighways. Please share this campaign with your friends, family, and on your social media pages to spread the word.

Let’s give these stories the attention they deserve and push for real change. Thanks for standing with me on this.

God bless,

Adam