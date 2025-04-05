"How God Won Me Over After My Dad Abandoned Me"
Excerpt from my new book "The Children We Left Behind" published by The Federalist
Article Link - https://thefederalist.com/2025/04/04/how-god-won-me-over-after-my-dad-abandoned-me/
I’m very thankful for Joy Pullman and The Federalist for being supportive of me over the past few years. They were gracious enough to publish an excerpt from my new book “The Children We Left Behind.”
