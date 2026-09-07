Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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De Tokeville's avatar
De Tokeville
8h

Adam! I dont know you, but I am crying tears of joy for you! God is SO Good - all the time. And He's the greatest storyteller. Can't wait to read about the meeting & see photos! You deserve this.

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1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
Elizabeth M Rokita's avatar
Elizabeth M Rokita
6h

Dear Adam, I don’t know you, but I have followed you for so many years, and have always prayed for you. I am so incredibly happy for you! I also found out who my biological family was through ancestry DNA and there are many things about your story that are a bit like my story and my daughter’s story. When I found my biological family throughout ancestry.dna I was also taken back. I remember doing a double take because I was in a state of disbelief. My biological father did not want to acknowledge a relationship with me, but I do speak to an uncle and a cousin. I also hope that one day his heart might soften and that he will become curious. Regardless, it was a real blessing just to know where I came from, and my history on both sides of my family are rich. My family is Native American and of fur traders. We are called “Metis”. I had always prayed as a young child to one day know who my father was because my childhood was so turbulent for my twin and I. We were born to a 16 year old mother who grew up so poor, so she was still a child when she had us. I went to bed as a child quietly crying a lot wondering if I had a dad if he would care about me if he knew me. Anyway, I am just so very thankful for your wonderful news. I am so happy you can connect to your new family and what a great blessing that they love and accept you. God bless you all and your meeting.

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